Trader Moni: Kebbi Beneficiaries Want FG To Sustain Program

Cross section of “TraderMoni ‘ beneficiaries in Kebbi State have expressed their gratitude over the scheme and called on the federal government to sustain it in order to continue to boost entrepreneurs in the country.

The beneficiaries made the commendation when the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, came to Birnin Kebbi on Thursday to launch the 24th edition of National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Clinic and inspect the ongoing ‘TraderMoni’ scheme in Birnin Kebbi.

One of the beneficiaries, a beans cake seller, Fatima Umar said she got to know about the ‘trader money’ scheme from a friend and after opening an account she successful gotten alert.

“It was not much of a problem in getting the money I can say. After filling a form and an account, they send me #10,000 within a week. I feel so happy because it will boost my bussiness .

“I only hope that federal government will continue with this gesture for a long time, we really thank them “”, she said.

Sera Jibril also said she benefited from the scheme by securing Fifty thousand naira.

“The information got to me through our association or group called ‘ Kwazu Women Farmers Association.The leader of our group asked me to fill a form and open an account which they send me #50,000.

“I commend the federal government, it has really increase my capital. The idea is to increase one’s capital, and it does. I am into soap and perfume making and other products of the farm”, she said.

Ibada Atiku is also a trader in Birnin Kebbi who benefited from the scheme.

According to her, Twenty thousand naira dropped into her account within days of meeting the criteria.

”I have no words but to say thank you to government for increasing my trader capital. I will use it to expand my business and my children will as well benefit from it “, she laughed.

On her part, Toyin Adeniji, Executive Director, Micro Enterprises, Bank of Industry while fielding questions from newsmen said the Bank of Industry was a key partner in the program through the office of the Vice President.

According to her , the bank is the costodian of the ‘Money Market’ and ‘TraderMoni “funds dedicated to helping the growth of Micro,Small and Medium Enterprises, stimulate the economy through job creation and help in diversification of Nigeria’s economy.

She said over 35 million MSMEs have been registered across the country and that the bank had supported rice millers and Farmers with equipment.

“We also had an arrangement with Kebbi Government to support MSMEs with a billion naira “”, She explained.