Umahi Reshuffles Cabinet

Barely one month after appointing members of Ebonyi State Executive Council, the state Governor, Chief Dave Umahi has announced a minor cabinet reshuffling in his administration.

To this end, the state Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring, Bar. Uchenna Orji is now the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation.

He replaces Kenneth Uhuo who was relived of the position by the Governor. Uhuo was directed to return to the state Ministry of Information and Orientation as Permanent Secretary.

Umahi also directed the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Stephen Odo to move into the Ministry of Human Capital Development and Monitoring and appointed University Lecturer, Dr. Onyebuchi Chima as new Commissioner for Education.

Chima was sworn-in at the Executive chamber, government House Abakaliki. Umahi said the minor reshuffle takes immediate effect.

The new Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Bar. Uchenna Orji while briefing journalists shortly after the state Executive council, announced that the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) has offered N2billion loan to the state government for its continuous empowerment to the citizenry because of successes recorded in the first phase empowerment recorded in the first administration.

According to him, artisans, craft men, technicians, entrepreneurs and the less privileged will benefit from the empowerment.

“Because of the way the Governors engages the CBN, the CBN graciously approved to absorb all first class indigenes of Ebonyi state in Economics”, Orji said.