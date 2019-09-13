NEWS
Umahi Reshuffles Cabinet
Barely one month after appointing members of Ebonyi State Executive Council, the state Governor, Chief Dave Umahi has announced a minor cabinet reshuffling in his administration.
To this end, the state Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring, Bar. Uchenna Orji is now the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation.
He replaces Kenneth Uhuo who was relived of the position by the Governor. Uhuo was directed to return to the state Ministry of Information and Orientation as Permanent Secretary.
Umahi also directed the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Stephen Odo to move into the Ministry of Human Capital Development and Monitoring and appointed University Lecturer, Dr. Onyebuchi Chima as new Commissioner for Education.
Chima was sworn-in at the Executive chamber, government House Abakaliki. Umahi said the minor reshuffle takes immediate effect.
The new Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Bar. Uchenna Orji while briefing journalists shortly after the state Executive council, announced that the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) has offered N2billion loan to the state government for its continuous empowerment to the citizenry because of successes recorded in the first phase empowerment recorded in the first administration.
According to him, artisans, craft men, technicians, entrepreneurs and the less privileged will benefit from the empowerment.
“Because of the way the Governors engages the CBN, the CBN graciously approved to absorb all first class indigenes of Ebonyi state in Economics”, Orji said.
MOST READ
Osinbajo Visits Benue, Commissions Projects
ALGON Warns Against Conduct Of LG Election In Oyo
Ihedioha, Iwuanyanwu Move To Tackle Unemployment In Imo
Man Arrested For Stealing Trump’s Gold Toilet
Rivers: Wike Decries Politicization Of Infrastructure By Past Administration
Bishop Kukah Has No Facebook Account–Fr Omotosho
Tech-Backed Teaching Initiative In Edo Pulls Pupils From Private To Public Primary Schools
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
NFIU Seeks Judges, NASS Members’ Account Details From Banks
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
S/West Govs Unleash ‘Operation Amotekun’ On Kidnappers, Ritual Killers, Others
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Abuja Tenants Groan Under Rent Yoke
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
‘Make APC Survive Beyond My Tenure’
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Success Comes To The Resilient – Medinat
- CRIME4 hours ago
Man Arrested For Stealing Trump’s Gold Toilet
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Nigerian General Obiakor To lead UN Syria Inquiry
- NEWS15 hours ago
FG Proposes Increasing VAT To 7.5%