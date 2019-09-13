We Will Back Atiku To Supreme Court – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in South West has expressed disappointment over the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, saying that justice was not done, in view of the plethora of evidences laid before it.

The PDP National Vice Chairman, (Southwest), Dr. Eddy Olafeso in a communique read after a meeting held at the Government House, Ibadan, said the party had resolves to support the party to appeal against same at the Supreme Court.

“We also take serious view of the verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal verdict on the petitions of our Party and candidate, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar and therefore, put it on record our disappointment about the judgment.”

The party also said due attention was accorded to the verdicts of both the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court on the Osun State governorship election, particularly its resolve to subject the electoral desires and expression of the people of the state to the technicality of a judge missing just a day’s sitting at the tribunal level.

“While we continue to accord due respect to the Judiciary, it is essential that its rulings and verdicts command the respect and confidence of the citizenry in the interest of the nation.

He said the party must review the conduct of off-season elections in the South West, with a view to develop a response system that will forestall, arrest and vanquish all APC inspired rigging plans in future elections beginning with the very next gubernatorial elections in Ondo State.

On the students protest at the Federal University of Science, Oye- Ekiti and the resultant killing of at least two students by the Police, the party declared that it was callous and criminal of the police to use live ammunitions on unarmed student demonstrators, it therefore demanded that those irresponsible officers who killed them must be fished out for trial.

Speaking, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde called on party leaders to remain united and focused so as to enhance the fortunes of the party in the zone.

The governor who enjoined them to ensure that peace reigns in their States so as to engender a win-win situation for the party, offered to play his part in ensuring a united front for the party in the zone.

He said his administration would put the quest for true federalism to full test during its tenure, stressing that all hands must be on deck to ensure that the party wins more laurels in the off season elections slated for Ondo, Ekiti and Osun States.

“Unity is the only way that can give us victory in any election without unity we can’t be victorious,” he said, noting that the state chapters of the party should learn from the experience of the party in Oyo State.

The governor pointed put that the meeting was meant to discuss issues bothering on the party in all South West States and rub minds on ways to tackle the challenges collectively.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the verdict of the election petition tribunal, which adjudicated on the Presidential election held on February 23, adding that he was in fully in support of the decision to escalate case to the Supreme Court.

The governor, however, urged all the aggrieved party members to allow peace and harmony to reign in the party so as to improve on the current fortunes in the State.

Party leaders at the meeting included the National Deputy Chairman (South), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi; National Vice Chairman (South West), Dr. Eddy Olafeso, and all Chairmen of the party in zone.

The other chieftains included former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Prof.Olusola Eleka, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) South West Zonal Secretary, Rev.Bunmi Jenyo, National Treasurer, Hon.Adewale Aribisala, former Lagos Deputy Governor, Chief Kofoworola Akerele-Bucknor and the 2019 Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Governorship Candidate in Lagos State, Mr. Jimi Agbaje.