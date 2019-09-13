Connect with us
We’re Committed To Tackling Farmers, Herdsmen Crises – NSCDC

Alhaji Garba Mohammed, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Commandant in Jigawa says the corps will tackle farmers and herdsmen clashes with the introduction of Agro Rangers Squad.

Mohammed, who revealed this during a courtesy visit to Alhaji Hussaini Umar, Chairman Mallammadori Local Government Council on Friday, said that Agro Rangers was a special unit tasked with the responsibility of tackling kidnapping, cattle rustling and farmers and herdsmen clashes.

According to him, 30 personnel in his command already underwent training on the task at the Civil Defence Academy, Katsina, while others will receive the training in batches.

The commandant said that members of the unit were carefully selected and would soon be deployed to flash points in the state.

He said that he was in the council to familiarise with its authorities and seek for their maximum cooperation in crime management and control.

Umar, who was represented by the Council’s Vice Chairman, Alhaji Idris Abdullahi, commended the NSCDC for maintaining peace and security in the area.

He appealed to the commandant to deploy more corps to the area to commensurate to its huge landmass. (NAN)

 

