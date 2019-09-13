WHO Donates ICT Gadgets To Govt of Adamawa For Disease Surveillance

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated ICT gadgets to Adamawa state government, to be use for disease surveillance across the state.

Dr Iyobisa Igbinovia, WHO State Coordinator, while presenting the specially configured laptops and handsets to the management of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA) said the equipment would, be distributed across the 21 LGAs.

Igbinovia noted that, the gadgets was with the supports from the Canadian Government is meant for distribution to disease surveillance officers to fast rack surveillance and reporting of outbreak of disease.

“The devices will help the surveillance officers perform their functions in a more efficient manner.

“Whenever there is an outbreaks of diseases anywhere, timely report to headquarters and prompt response is vital,” he added.

He noted that the council’s surveillance officers should be able to pick incidents of disease occurrence and report them on time for government prompt action to curtail it.

According to him, WHO had donated similar equipment in Yobe and Borno for the same purpose.

The PHCDA Permanent Member 1 Yakubu Maji, who officially received the devices from WHO, said laptops and phones are vital tools for information gathering and would assist the disease surveillance officers greatly.

“The disease surveillance officers are to gather information regarding disease outbreak or whatever”.

Maji urged all the disease surveillance officers, to make food used of the equipment while thanking the WHO for the gesture.