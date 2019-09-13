Wike: Why I Congratulated PMB

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has explained that he congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal confirmed his election because it is better to offer public congratulations than visit the President at night.

He stated that unlike some governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who visit Buhari at night, he made his declaration public because it came from the heart.

Wike spoke yesterday at the funeral service in honour of late Madam Blessing Awuse, mother of a PDP chieftain, Chief Sergeant Chidi Awuse, held at Saint Luke’s Anglican Church, Emohua in Emohua local government area of Rivers State.

The governor said: “I am sure all of you are surprised that I congratulated Buhari. Is it not good for me to congratulate him, than to go to his house in the night?” So many PDP governors go to see him in his house in the night. I have never gone and I will not go. I won’t go.

“We are the only state that the Federal Government refused to pay us our money used to execute federal projects because I don’t go to see him in the night and I won’t go. He is not my friend, he is not doing well, but he won in court, should I say that the court did wrong, no.

“President Buhari, congratulations and carry Nigerians along. Unify the country, the country is too divided. I am saying what is right. What I will do, I will do, what I will not do, I will not do.”

Wike said politics is a game of interest, noting that Rivers people in the All Progressives Congress are under obligation to attract federal benefits to the state.

He said: “Politics is a game of interest. And my only interest is Rivers State. Anything that is against the interest of Rivers State, I will not agree.

“These people sold us out, thinking that they are doing Governor Wike. It is the state that you are offending, because I am just one person.”

The governor expressed displeasure that Rivers State has key links to President Muhammadu Buhari, yet the East-West Road, the seaports and other federal projects have been completely neglected since 2015.

Wike said nothing indicates that Rivers State has prominent members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with the President.

He maintained that Rivers State is a Christian state, saying that the facts of Rivers being a Christian State will not be changed by negative propaganda and falsehood targeted at his person.

The governor, who said he never demolished a Mosque as was falsely circulated by some mischief makers, stated that Rivers State is a major oil producing state that deserves major projects from the federal government.

Wike said: “We produce oil. They should not punish Rivers State because of me. I am just one individual. We have not benefited anything from the federal government. The only thing we have benefited is the abuse they heap on me.

“They turned the NDDC into a cash cow to sponsor elections against us. Nobody protested that anomaly. Now they want us to protest because someone did not nominate the management of NDDC this time.

“Since 2015, NDDC has not had its governing board, but nobody protested. I will not be dragged into such protests.”

On the passage of Late Mrs Blessing Awuse, mother of Chief Sergeant Awuse, the governor said she lived a fulfilled life and raised disciplined and trustworthy children, saying that her burial is a celebration of life.

Chief Mourner, Sergeant Awuse thanked the Rivers State governor for his love and friendship. He said the Rivers State governor always intervenes at the most critical time.

Anglican Bishop of Ikwerre Diocese, Rt Rev Blessing Enyindah praised the Rivers State governor for his commitment to the development of the state.

He urged the Rivers State governor to continue with his good works. He said that Governor Wike should focus on the people in all his programmes.