Yemi Alade Hints On Future Collaboration With Tiwa Savage

It seems that the spat between two of Africa and indeed Nigeria’s best female music giants, Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage, will not end soon. After listening to self-acclaimed Mama Africa, Alade, answer questions on the matter in a recent interview, it is right to say that the hope of fans of both musicians to see that happen has been dashed even after the two reconciled their differences.

In that interview with Bolanle Olukanni on NdaniTV, Alade said fans will always try to stir up something which could make collaboration between them impossible.

The singer when asked if she’ll be open to collaborating with Tiwa Savage now that they have put their differences aside, said: “I don’t know how to answer this question.”

Explaining further, she said: “It’s unfortunate that the troubles that people keep steering between us will probably never allow us to ever have a collaboration, because you’re not sure the outcome would even be positive or be overrun by negative things and all the fights. When we do music, we do it so people can be happy, so when we do a song together, what are we fueling? What are we encouraging? That’s the most important question.”

Obviously, Yemi Alade isn’t writing off the possibility of a collaboration with Tiwa Savage. After all, they both featured in Beyonce’s ‘The Gift’ album. We can only hope they collaborate in the future and it’s no doubt that the song will be a hit.