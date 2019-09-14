AMEBO’S KORNER: Burna Boy Returns Fan’s Money, Orders Him Bundled Him Out

Self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy, has once again done something weird.

This Afro-Beat singer in a recent show returned the money of a fan who came to watch him perform and ordered security to bundle him out of the premises.

In a video from the show that emerged online, Burna Boy said the fan was not giving him good vibe and he couldn’t cope with a fan giving him negative energy while on stage.

While some section of music lovers hailed Burna Boy for his action, some people also regarded the act as something not expected from an artiste who always claimed to be African Giant.

Also, Multi-talented Mavin artiste, Johnny Drille gets into his Classic Monday session once again to tease his fans with another loving song.

As we all know Mondays are for classic hits and oldies with meaningful lyrics in Johnny’s studio, he picks on Plantashun Boiz smash hit “You and I”.

Johnny Drille carries a great verse with his dope, unique voice.

This record rocked early 2000, it was one of the best breaking love song, an emotional one! You can use this song to speak with the one you had built your life around mentally, thinking he/she was going to be your life partner but all of a sudden things went down (turned his/her back on the love).

In a related development, it seems everything is going to come to place as Starboy Wizkid hinted us on a snippet to “Joro” single that dropped yesterday (Friday). The song is his usual blend of afrobeat with strings playing in the background while he calls on his baby to do his usual thing as he showers her with praise.