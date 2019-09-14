NEWS
Bishop Kukah Has No Facebook Account–Fr Omotosho
Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Dioceses, Matthew Hassan Kukah has no facebook address neither is he using such to solicit for support from anybody, Rev Fr Chris Omotosho has divulged.
Omotosho, who is the Diocesan Communication Director regretted the activities of some unscrupulous individuals who chose to become imposters by opening a fake facebook account in the name of Bishop Kukah to defraud unsuspecting innocent minds.
According to a statement sent to LEADERSHIP by Rev Father Omotosho, Bishop Kukah has no facebook account.
The statement read in part, “Over the past few years an impostor has been defrauding unsuspecting and innocent admirers of Most Rev Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto on the Facebook platform.
“Our attention has been drawn to this unfortunate development again. Hence the need for this disclaimer.
“This said impostor has accepted friend requests and sent same to many to people in the name of Bishop Kukah. He has exchanged pleasantries in an uncharacteristic ways and has promised his victims of jobs and contracts in exchange for financial gratification.
“May I advise the general public against this online fraudster and people of his like.
“For the records: Most Rev Dr Matthew Hassan Kukah HAS NO FACEBOOK account under any name whatsoever”.
Father Omotosho admonishes the general public to disregard anyone claiming to be the bishop and report any of such suspicious overtures to the office of the diocesan Chancellor of Sokoto diocese
“For those who fell prey to this hoax, we regret any discomfort or inconveniences you may have experienced. It’s our prayers that the God of Mercy will bring the culprit to have a change of heart and desist from this heinous act. While we will continue to tract him/her with the view to stopping him/her from causing more harm”.
