CNS Harps On Inter Agency Collaboration For National Security, Nation Building

The Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas has restated the continues will of the service to inter service collaboration for enhanced national security and nation building.

Admiral Ibas stated this while addressing Naval personnel in Abuja after the third quarter route march at the Mogadishu Cantonment.

Ibas who was represented by the Chief of Standard and Safety (Navy) Rear Admiral Timothy Dakwat said the successful outing indicates that the Navy remains a dependable partner in conjunction with other sister services and security agencies in maintaining territorial integrity and enforce internal security.

“I therefore, crave for committed collaboration and cooperation amongst sister services and other security agencies at this critical moment.

” As a willing partner in ensuring the restoration of internal security, the Nigerian Navy would continue to support our democracy by remaining loyal, committed and dedicated to the service of our fatherland,” he said

Admiral Ibas while congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari for his 100 days in office restated the Nigerian Navy’s commitment, unalloyed loyalty and dedication to duty.

LEADERSHIP reports that the 10 kilometers route march which began from the Mogadishu Cantonment down to Niger Barracks had personnel of the service in Abuja,Corps members, NSCDC,FRSC and the Nigerian Police