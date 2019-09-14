Liverpool Eye Newcastle’s Scalp As Action Returns To Premiership

English Premier League action returns today after the international break with table-topping Liverpool looking to extend their lead at the top of the pile as they welcome Newcastle to Anfield.

Liverpool and Manchester City have looked impressive in the opening games of the competition, while established teams Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have struggled.

The Reds have been in fine form so far this season, picking up four wins from four matches and they will be hoping to put the Magpies to the sword in front of their passionate home support this weekend.

For Newcastle, they will see this as very much a free hit on the road. Steve Bruce’s men have picked up 4 points from their last two games and despite not carrying much of a goal threat, could make this difficult for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will be looking keep the pressure on Liverpool as they head to newly promoted Norwich City. The blues dropped points at home to Tottenham but have been in imperious form otherwise and look well set to make a solid defence of their title once more.

For Norwich, they will be looking to use home atmosphere to their advantage following a disappointing showing at West Ham last time out. This should be a highly entertaining clash between two sides with contrasting styles but City have done the business week in, week out for 3 seasons now and should have no real issues here.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men are looking for their first win since the opening day as they welcome Crystal Palace. Spurs have looked sluggish at times this season, only picking up five points from their opening four games and they were lucky to draw with both Manchester City and Arsenal. For Palace, they will see this as a real opportunity, They have won their last two games (including a win on the road at Manchester United) and they look to be a team well set up to play away from home. The home crowd at Spurs could get restless here if things aren’t going their way but the whites should just about get the job done with the likes of Harry Kane in their ranks.

Manchester United host unbeaten Leicester City at Old Trafford as they look to ease the pressure mounting on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Poor results against Southampton, Wolves and Crystal Palace have seen United amass only 5 points from their opening 4 games and they look to lack team cohesion. For Leicester, they will see this as a real chance to test themselves against one of the ‘big 6’ and Brendan Rodgers’s men are sure to arrive in Salford full of confidence. This could be a very entertaining game which United should just about prevail from.

Quique Sanches Flores will take charge of his first game back at Watford against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon. The Hornets decided to part away with Javi Gracia and Flores returns to the team which he got promoted to the Premier League. They are currently bottom of the table, having only picked up one point and they will be eager to avoid a relegation scrap this term. For Arsenal, this will be a chance to get back to winning ways after losing to Liverpool and drawing with Tottenham. Both sides need the points here and Watford are sure to be buoyed by having a new manager but Arsenal should have too much quality in key areas here.