My Originality Stands Me Out In Gospel Music – Moronke

Moronke Olubukola Olubo is a gospel artiste who believes being a gospel minister is a divine call. In this interview with SAMUEL ABULUDE, she speaks on how she has been able to combine her marriage, career and music among other issues

How did you discover your passion for music?

Music is life and it would always bring joy to every heart. Being a gospel music minister is a choice driven by passion and I have never regretted following this path. It is a divine one and I know that God is sending me on a mission. Though it might be taxing, I would always seek for divine direction, inspiration and guardians from God. Initially, I felt it was a normal thing, but divine revelation made me realise that it was a call to service and I am delighted that I adhered to the call. The experience has been sweet and engaging.

What stands you out among other gospel ministers?

My originality. I have ensured to remain on my lane and constantly receive inspiration from above to both the believers and the unbelievers. My message is to every creature of the world.

You just released a single. What is acceptance so far?

The acceptance has been encouraging and I believe that it will go beyond what one could imagine. Part of the efforts is my newly-released single entitled: “Ope Mi Po,” produced by Wole Oni. The work is unique because I also used it to celebrate my birthday on August 29. So far, the acceptance has been impressive, people love it and l thank God for such development. It depicts that the work is already a success.

How has life been treating you as a gospel minister?

Life is full of ups and downs but honestly I am one of the favoured and I am very grateful to God for how far He has brought me in the industry. I am not into any race neither am I competing with anyone.

You are a wife, mother, pastor’s wife, gospel musician and at the same time a career woman. How have you been able to combine all these?

God has always been my strength all the way. I am still seeking for more wisdom to carry on. The good thing is that all these responsibilities have made me strong and committed to them.

Does being a wife of a popular cleric influence your music career?

Yes. I felt that apart from preaching the word, I can also inspire people with music. These two keys (word and music) make one loaded and fit for the work of God.

Who is your role model in the industry?

My role model is the veteran gospel minister, Evangelist Bola Are. I love her passion for God and music. Her works are evergreen and they are basically indigenous gospel music.

Some people are of the opinion that the lives of some gospel singers do not portray godliness and high sense of responsibility. Do you believe this?

Definitely, you can’t give what you don’t have. I can only speak of myself. I know what I carry and as I said earlier, I am on a mission and I have guidance. So, I am mindful of what I do and the message I pass across. It is true that this aspect of industry is very sensitive, it is only God that can help us. Don’t let us forget that we are all human beings, no one is perfect. We gospel ministers should also be mindful of our calling and remain good models through our works and lifestyle.

There is this notion that women have limited roles to play in the vineyard. Do you believe this?

Women have tremendous roles to play in the kingdom. We are created to do great exploits in the body of Christ. So, the era of restricting women from vital roles in the vineyard is gone. We are unique vessels in the vineyard.

Where would you like to see yourself in the next five years?

One will always aspire for more fulfilment in life as well as greater success in one’s career. I look forward to steady success in my career as I rise in the industry.