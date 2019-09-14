Nigerian General Obiakor To lead UN Syria Inquiry

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has named Nigeria’s Lt. Gen. Chikadibia Obiakor to head the world body’s Board of Inquiry to investigate a series of attacks on hospitals in Syria’s last opposition stronghold in the northwest.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said yesterday that the three-member board, which would start work on September 30, would be led by Gen. Obiakor has Janet Lim of Singapore and Maria Santos Pais of Portugal as members.

Dujarric said that the board would ascertain the facts of the attacks and not assess blame, adding that its findings would not be made public.

Guterres announced the establishment of the board on August 1 following a series of attacks on hospitals in the Idlib in northwest Syria.

In January 2018, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, had also appointed Obiakor to lead a special investigation into the killing of some Burundian refugees in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The 68-year-old Obiakor was born on February 18, 1951.

He started his military career with the Nigerian Army in 1973, and had served variously as the Commander of the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) Artillery Brigade in Liberia from 1996 to 1997; the ECOMOG Chief Coordinator of the Liberian elections in July 1997, and as the General Officer Commanding, Second Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army.

He also held the position of Chief of Administration of the Nigerian Army, in charge of the welfare, discipline and medical services for all Nigerian military personnel.

Obiakor, a graduate of the National War College, Abuja, has a Master of Science degree in Strategic Studies from the University of Ibadan (UI) and has participated in numerous international military courses.