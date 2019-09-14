Police Parade Man For Raping 4-year-old Boy

Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, (CP), Kaoje Ibrahim, yesterday, paraded one Abdulsalam Muhammad of Marmanum Nufawa local government area for allegedly raping a four-year-old boy, Zaharadeen Isiyaku.

The CP, who described the act as an unnatural offence and homosexuality, vowed to ensure that justice is served in all the criminal cases at his disposal.

Reeling out their offences one after the other, CP Kaoje said, “on 05/09/2019, about 1140hrs, one Isiyaku Aliyu of Marmanum Nufawa area, within Sokoto metropolis, went to Kwanni Police Station and reported that on 04/09/2019, at about 2100hrs, one Abdulsalam Muhammad, of the same address, criminally lured his 4-year-old son, one Zaharadeen Isiyaku, into an uncompleted building at the same address where he forcefully had carnal knowledge of him against the order of nature.

Ibrahim Kaoje further paraded 25 other criminals with diverse degrees of offences ranging from criminal conspiracy, trafficking in women, and culpable homicide, possession of substance suspected to be Indian hemp, attempt to commit rape, criminal intimidation, armed robbery and culpable homicide, conspiracy and theft as well as armed robbery and kidnapping.

Amongst those paraded for trafficking women and culpable homicide were Saifulahi Aminu and Yusuf Maidamma Yabo, who both conspired and lured one Khadija Adamu to an hotel named Executive, within the metropolis for sexual purposes and where she was equally given out to two others namely Abdullahi Bafarawa (Jokolo) and Shamsudeen Lawal for the same act of immorality.

According to a statement read by the CP, the said Abdullahi Bafarawa (Jokolo) and Shamsudeen Lawal allegedly conspired and drugged Khadija Adamu in the process of their immoral purpose.

Khadija was, however, said to have been overdosed, leading to her falling into unconsciousness where she was subsequently rushed to the hospital but she eventually died from the effect of the drugs.

The CP further confirmed that Abdullahi Bafarawa (Jokolo) and Shamsudeen Lawal fled the state after the incident, adding, however, that the police is on their trail and will ensure that they are brought to justice.