Quit Glorifying Criminals, Buratai Tells Nigerians

The chief of army staff, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, has charged Nigerians to stop glorifying criminals by giving undue publicity to Boko Haram Terrorists and other criminal elements.

Buratai gave the charge in Borno State while visiting troops in the Northeast.

In a statement by the acting director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, Buratai expressed dismay over increased propaganda and undue publicity given to the remnants of the erstwhile Boko Haram terrorists group by some people.

He said the development further boosted the image of the criminal gang thus, assuming larger than life status.

“It is wrong for any person to eulogise or support murderers, bandits and armed robbers that the known Boko Haram terrorists group has turned into.

“Consequently, referring to such gang of criminals, bandits, insurgents such as Boko Haram Terrorists Group, JAS or ISWAP in Nigeria, could amount to supporting or encouraging terrorism,” he said.

The COAS stated that the mode of operation of such elements, is pure criminality for personal gains.

“It is common knowledge that the criminals no longer pretend to be championing any cause other than quest for materialism as manifested in murder and terror on hapless people.”

He noted that as peace loving people, Nigerians should not be glorifying these criminals by calling them by any name other than “criminals,” “rapists,” “kidnappers”, “armed robbers” and “murderers.”

“Unfortunately, many Nigerians are not aware that giving prominence to the criminal activities of the terrorist group through sensational headlines and fake news in both electronic and print media, could also amount to tacit support to terrorism which violates the Terrorism Prevention Act 2011.”

He, therefore, called on all Nigerians to rally round our gallant troops as they fight these criminals.

“All should know that the support of efforts of the Armed Forces Of Nigeria in the counter terrorism efforts would boost their morale.

The Nigerian Army is asking for the continued understanding and cooperation of all Nigerians and well meaning people,” he stressed

He further charged the troops to go all out and deal decisively with these criminals.

The existing VAT Act exempts the basic necessities such as food, medicines and education. It is expected that the exemptions will be maintained in the amended Act.

“It is gladdening that the VAT increase, if correctly implemented, could bring in huge revenues, which would actually reduce the fiscal deficit burden,” Abdullahi said.