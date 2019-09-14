Rekindle Public Confidence In Judiciary, Okowa Urges JSC

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has called on the Judicial Service Commission in the state to ensure that judicial officers carry out their duties effectively to rekindle public confidence in the judicial system.

He made the call on Friday in Asaba at the swearing-in of Chief Stephen Ajusah as a member of Delta State Judicial Service Commission.

“We are in trying times in our nation and people are looking up to the judiciary to carry out its duties effectively; there should be no room for laxity.

“People are looking up to the judiciary to see free, fair justice delivered; the staff should be such that there is no room for laxity and there should be hope for every hardworking staff,” the governor said.

He added that the Commission should ensure that the staff delivered on their duties and conduct themselves in such a way that the public would have confidence in them.

Okowa congratulated Chief Ajusah on the appointment, which would last for five years, noting that it was a re-appointment which was based on his performance in his first tenure.

In his response, Ajusah thanked the governor for the re-appointment, assuring that he would discharge his duties to the best of his abilities in service to the state and humanity.

Chief Judge of the State, Justice Marshal Umukoro, President, Customary Court of Appeal of the State, Justice Stella Ogene, witnessed the ceremony.