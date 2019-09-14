S/West Govs Unleash ‘Operation Amotekun’ On Kidnappers, Ritual Killers, Others

Faced with daunting security challenges, South West governors have concluded plans to set up a security outfit christened “Operation Amotekun” to tackle bandits, kidnappers, ritualists and other criminals in the zone.

The security arrangement which will soon take off in all the South-west states is part of the efforts of the state chief executives to address the spate of insecurity in the region.

Ondo State commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, who briefed newsmen on the planned outfit in Akure, the state capital, said that it was the first step to be taken against the pervasive insecurity in the region by the governors.

Ojogo said that the governors were worried about the current security challenges facing the region and had jointly taken drastic measures to check the menace.

He said: “The security architecture being put in place by the South-west governors will be all-encompassing and a continuous process to effectively curb kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the region.”

The commissioner said that all the forests which criminals were using as hideouts would be combed and the suspects flushed out completely.

“In a few weeks’ time, the security outfit will be unveiled and the spate of insecurity being witnessed in the last three or four months would have been reduced to the barest minimum, if not totally eradicated.

“Mr. Governor, who is also the chairman, South-west Governors’ Forum, has taken some far-reaching measures which are highly commendable. He is not resting on his oars.

“The people can be rest assured that in a matter of days, the forests of Ondo will be put under proper security surveillance through useful intelligence gathering,” he stated.

Ojogo further hinted that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had initiated the Security Trust Fund, which he said was the outcome of the security summit held in Ondo State late last year.