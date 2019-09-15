Burna Boy Refunds Fan, Asks Him To Leave Front Row

Afro-fusion star, Burna Boy has gathered controversy after he refunded a fan, he considered ‘boring’, money spent on his ticket, as well as asking him to leave the front row during a performance.

The incident as we learnt happened during the Atlanta stop of his ‘African Giant’ tour last Tuesday.

While Burna Boy was performing, he noticed a fan standing in front standing still and not swaying to the music.

He took a break from the energetic performance and called out the fan. Went on to refund the fan his hundred dollars ticket.

He also asked security to escort the fan out of the venue saying, “Your face is not encouraging.” He later said, the fan could stay but should move to the back, as the front row was meant for his true fans.