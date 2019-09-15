NEWS
CNS Harps On Inter–Agency Collaboration For National Security
The chief of naval staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has restated the continued will of the service to inter service collaboration for enhanced national security and nation building.
Admiral Ibas stated this, yesterday, while addressing naval personnel in Abuja after the third quarter route march at the Mogadishu Cantonment.
Ibas, who was represented by the chief of Standard and Safety (Navy), Rear Admiral Timothy Dakwat, said the successful outing indicates that the Navy remains a dependable partner in conjunction with other sister services and security agencies in maintaining territorial integrity and enforce internal security.
“I therefore, crave for committed collaboration and cooperation amongst sister services and other security agencies at this critical moment.
“As a willing partner in ensuring the restoration of internal security, the Nigerian Navy would continue to support our democracy by remaining loyal, committed and dedicated to the service of our fatherland,” he said.
