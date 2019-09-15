EDUCATION
FG Pledges Steady Power Supply To Federal Varsities
Engr Sale Mamman, minister for Power, yesterday, assured that the present administration is committed to ensuring that all the federal universities enjoy reliable and uninterrupted power supply.
He stated this at the occasion of upgrade of 33/11KV substation from 1*7.5MVA 33/11KV to 2*7.5MVA 33/11KV at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State.
The minister said: “The ministry, through its Distribution Expansion Programme (DEP) in line with this administration’s Energising Education Programme (EEP), which seeks to ensure all the federal universities enjoy reliable power supply, has graciously obliged.
“It is our expectation that, with the completion of this strategic project and its commissioning today, it will greatly restore and improve power supply to ABU.
“We rely on the university administration to ensure that the facility is well maintained and electricity bills to Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company are paid promptly as at when due.”
He also urged the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company to operate and maintain the facility with the highest standard of practice and ensure its optimal utilisation.
The minister recalled that one of the 7.5MVA 33/11KV failed, which resulted in unreliable and epileptic power supply to the university community.
“This situation drastically affected the smooth running of the institution. The cost of power generation through alternative means becomes unbearable because of its attendant high operational cost.
“The university requested for intervention from the Ministry of Power for upgrade and strengthening of the existing infrastructure and restoration of stable and reliable power supply,” he noted.
Earlier In his speech, the vice chancellor, of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Prof Ibrahim Garba, lauded the present ministration for its intervention to the university in different dimension.
