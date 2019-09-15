Gov Sule Donates N20m To Engineering Faculty Of Nasarawa Varsity

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has donated the sum of N20m to facilitate the eventual take-off of the Faculty of Engineering of Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

Gov Sule made the donation, yesterday, during the second stakeholders’ meeting of the university in Keffi.

He said that the establishment of the faculties of Health Sciences and Engineering would assist in providing the needed manpower to develop the state in those vital areas.

“As an Engineer, I cannot leave here without making my commitment for the establishment of the faculty of Engineering.

“I hereby donate the sum of N20 million for the take -off of the faculty of Engineering,” he said.

Sule commended the efforts of the founding fathers of the university, State House of Assembly members and other stakeholders that contributed toward the establishment of the university.

He also commended the institution’s vice chancellor, Prof Suleiman Mohammed, for his development initiatives at the university and for organising the meeting toward proffering solutions to the challenges facing the institution.

The governor assured of his continued commitment to give adequate attention to the university so as to create an enabling environment for teaching and learning for the overall development of country.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, Speaker of the State Legislature, commended the vice chancellor for organising the meeting aimed at addressing the challenges facing the institution.

Abdullahi, who was represented by the deputy majority leader of the House, Mr Daniel Ogazi, assured of the assembly’s readiness to pass laws and resolutions that would improve the standard of education in the state.

Earlier, Mohammed said that the second stakeholders meeting of the institution was aimed at addressing the challenges facing the university as well as unveiling his five years Action Plan to the public.

“We strongly believe that the decisions to be taken today will promote the university and make it a 21st century university, which is the dream of the founding fathers of this university,” he said.