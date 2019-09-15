Handling Emotional Rejection

One of the deepest needs of human is the need to belong and be accepted. Most of our failures are nothing more than a form of rejection. One of the hardest areas to be rejected is romantic love. The rejection felt is harder than most other types. When one realizes that you are being rejected, you might not be able to speak and feel physically sick. Other symptoms are; not being able to sleep, work and concentrate. This can persist for weeks. Knowing how to deal with rejection will help you lessen the pain and get back to your normal emotional state. Here are a few keys to follow;

Don’t make it personal

It is important that you don’t blame yourself as though you are the problem. Rejection is often the fault of the actor. Often times, people who say ‘yes’ when they really want to say no are sycophants, and while walking in their ‘yes’ they are feeling walked on and are wishing they would say no.

Understand

It might happen most times that your partner isn’t ready for an emotional attachment hence rejection sets in. In such situations, it is better to talk things through and walk away without a bad blood. Most times, taking some air, space, change of environment is necessary to clear your head and come to terms issues and learn the way forward.

Self-love

Its okay to hurt, cry after being rejected but not to d extent of self-pity. Try to eat well and get enough rest. Do things to relax your mind, divert your troubled mind and pray. Rejection period is anime to find yourself again. Spend time with people that love you. Be kind to yourself.