Indomie Launches ‘The Indomitables’ Game For Children

With mobile games fast becoming a rich source of mainstream entertainment for both children and adults, DUFIL Prima Foods, makers of Indomie Noodles, has launched ‘The Indomitables’, Nigeria’s first superhero based endless runner mobile game on Android platforms. The game is arguably the first time a food brand is launching such a game on play store in Nigeria.

The newly launched game; ‘The Indomitables’ is riding on Indomie’s well-known superhero cartoon characters. The ‘Indomitables’ game features the superheroes, Vision, Tweeny, Stretchy, Swifty and Big Boy, collectively known as ‘The Indomitables’, who take on the might of the Hunger Monsters unleashed by General Wrath.

Speaking on the modalities for playing the game, Brand manager, Indomie, Mr. Nikhil Das, explained that, the player could play as any superhero by collecting bowls of Indomie Noodles that satiate hunger and Indomie amulets that give apt superpowers.

According to Das, these superpowers are deployed by the player to vanquish Hunger Monsters & energise the players. Players can have fun as they run, slide, jump, swipe right, swipe left and attack to save Nigeria. The player, cum superhero with the most points will make it to the top of the leader board.

Also, on the new innovation, the Group Public Relations and events manager, Dufil Prima Foods, Mr. Temitope Ashiwaju, revealed that the game is another way the brand is engaging with her teeming consumers.