Innovator Lauds PMB Over Policy To Protect Indigenous Inventions

An indigenous technological innovator, Squadron Leader Adefolajuwon Amoo (rtd) and founder of GridCode, has hailed the effort of the federal government in driving indigenous innovations through the implementation of executive order No 5.

Amoo, disclosed this while speaking on the “Role of Government in Innovation”, at the 4th edition of Nigeria Innovation Summit 2019 event in Lagos with the theme; “Accelerating Nigeria’s Economic Growth Through Innovation”.

He noted the presidency’s zero-corruption experience in the course of the ministry of Science and Technology’s evaluation of his GridCode system for digital addressing under the executive order.

His patented invention would help people navigate reliably in any location, solving a problem currently affecting everybody in the country and causing social, economical, industrialisation, security challenges, etc.

According to him: “It is very relevant today as a testimony to highlight that Presidential Executive Order No 5 was leveraged to get attention of the government. The response from the presidency was swift and directly led to progress towards evaluation for national adoption after I was invited to a make presentation at the Ministry of Science and Technology.

“The zero-corruption experience is highly praiseworthy and exemplary. With this experience, Nigeria is definitely on the right path to technological development by the federal government’s demonstrated commitment to encouraging indigenous technology.

“Nations that protect and promote their own indigenous technology get rich by doing that. India and China are perfect examples with their own tech-giant platforms and my experience with government on my product has shown that this is possible in our country.”

In a keynote address, the executive vice chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Garba Danbatta, represented by the director, Research & Development (NCC), Mr Ephraim Nwokenneya said, innovation remains the way forward.

“Accelerating Nigeria’s Economic Growth through Innovation” is timely and could not have come at a better time like this when advancement in Information and Communication technology (ICT) is, on a daily basis, throwing up innovative technologies that organisations and businesses must leverage in order to remain relevant and competitive in their sphere of operations.

“In line with its commitment to promote innovation to drive digital transformation, the commission, in 2016, created its Research and Development (R&D) Department with the purpose of synchronising the various ongoing research activities.” he said.