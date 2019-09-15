NEWS
Insecurity: Wamakko Calls For Collective Prayers
Former governor of Sokoto State and senator, representing Sokoto North, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has appealed to all and sundry to turn back to God in prayers for supernatural intervention due to the nation’s disturbing rate of insecurity.
Wamakko, who is the Senate Committee Chairman on Defence, deputy chairman on Anti- Corruption, as well as the chairman, Northern Senators Forum, lamented that the level of insecurity has gotten to a point that Nigerians now live in fear.
According to him, it has gotten to a point where people no longer feel safe either on the road or in their homes.
Basically, amongst the insecurity bedeviling Nigeria, he listed them to include, kidnapping, rustling, armed robbery, wanton killings and a host of others.
“These seemingly intractable problems have become a source of concern for all well meaning Nigerians. The only plausible solutions are prayers.
“With sustained fervent prayers by all of us, the Almighty Allah will come to out aid and provide the direly needed solutions.”
The senator spoke at his Gawon Nama residence popularly called, “Home for All” within Sokoto metropolis when he addressed a mammoth crowd of cheering supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), shortly after his return from an official trip in Abuja.
He arrived Sokoto, via the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto, together with the minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, former minister of Transport, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman and a former deputy governor in the state, Alhaji Chuso Dattijo Abdullahi.
