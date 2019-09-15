Kogi Plans Free Medical Treatment For Indigent Patients

Kogi state government has taken delivery of massive medical consumables to be used for medical outreach to cater for indigent patients across the state. SAM EGWU reports.

At the inception of his administration on 27th January 2016, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state made it clear that he would leave the state better than he met it‎.

Bello promised that Kogi would be comparable and made equal with its peers in the Federation.

One area where Bello has excelled is the health sector as his administration has in the past three years provided quality healthcare for the people of the state.

Before Governor Bello’s assumption of office most states created at the same time with Kogi, had several things to point at as developmental programmes while Kogi state has nothing to point at in terms of development in the last 25years of its creation.

Observers who are familiar with Kogi State development are quick to point out that Bello has taken the bull by the horn in ensuring that money accruing to the state, are not just spent on tworkers salary alone but should be spread to cover some infrastructural development.

Bello’s administration is seen as focused, determined and articulate in planning and execution. LEADERSHIP Sunday observes that Yahaya Bello has proved critics wrong about his intention to give Kogi State a face lift and ensure quality health for all, which has been his cardinal objective since he mounted the saddle of leadership in the state.

While speaking on the delivery of some medical equipment to the government recently in Lokoja, the state capital,the state’s commissioner for Health, Saka Audu stated that Bello’s door to door healthcare policy has come to stay and is enough justification that the Governor thinks about the healthcare of the people down to the grassroots.

“The Kogi State Government has taken delivery of massive medical consumables to be used for medical outreach to cater for indigent patients across the state.” Commissioner Saka added The healthcare program, tagged: ‘’GYB Door to Door Health Care Initiative,’’ is scheduled to commence from September 10 to 28, 2019, across the three senatorial zones of Kogi State.”

Audu, commended Governor Bello for prioritising the health of Kogi citizens. Audu, who spoke through the permanent secretary of the ministry, Pastor Kolawole Johnson, also applauded the project’s initiators and their global partners for the robust preparation and quality of equipment deployed for the free medical outreach.

According to him, thousands of Kogi state citizens are expected to benefit from the programme through free medication, diagnosis, treatment, surgeries, provision of medicated eye glasses, general consultations among others .

In his remarks, the project’s facilitator, Hon. Abdulkareem Onyekehi Suleiman who is the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects, said the project would consolidate on Governor Bello’s commitment to quality health delivery to Kogi citizens.

According to Suleiman, healthcare delivery forms a vital component of the five thematic areas of the NewDirection Blueprint, assuring that wholesome medical service with Hi-Tech equipment which include the use of fully facilitated Mobile Clinic, to be manned by foreign medical professionals would be offered to indigent patients suffering from varying medical challenges throughout the course of the programme.

The procedures to be carried out during the medical outreach are: diagnosis, treatment, medications, dentals, free medicated glasses, surgical operation, donation of mosquito nets, high blood pressure, among others.

The principal consultant for the project, Mr. Lawrence Kyuka praised the governor for embracing the initiative with full support, driven by the office of the Chief of Staff, Hon Edward Onoja.

Kyuka further noted that full packages of drugs to be freely administered on the beneficiaries of the project, are already undergoing final assessment at the NAFDAC office in Abuja, ahead of their delivery to Kogi state for the commencement of medical outreach next week.

The GYB Door to Door HealthCare Initiative to be fully implemented by the state’s Ministry of Health, was initiated by the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects in Partnership with American, Asian and African Investment Group (Tipple A +) USA, in collaboration with Gilead Quantum HealthCare Systems, USA. The project is driven by the office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor and proudly supported by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Equipment delivered include, endoscopic machines, crutches, syringes, optical equipment, eye glasses, IV fluid lines, diapers for women and children, postnatal packs, mosquito nets, medications among others.