Still On Border Closure

Recently, the federal government directed that Nigeria’s borders with Benin and Niger Republics be closed to prevent massive smuggling activities. The closure is being enforced through an exercise led by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), in collaboration with the Armed Forces as well as the Police and other security and intelligence agencies.

Government insists that it is intended to better secure the nation’s borders, boost national economy and strengthen security. It is important to note that a fundamental aspect of national sovereignty is have control over a nation’s territory. Also to say that a country is independent implies that the government is responsible for the territory over which it exercises its sovereignty.

Suffice it to say that a country’s right and authority to exclude outsiders is sacrosanct. Viewed from this prism, the current border closure is not just necessary but timely and plausible. Essentially, the closure is being enforced by a special taskforce and is aimed at checking the proliferation of arms and ammunition, combating illegal importation of rice and second-hand clothes as well as illegal exportation of petroleum products.

Prior to the closure, rice and other commodities including light weapons, arms and ammunition, are some of the items being smuggled into the country in spite of the efforts of Nigeria Customs Service and other agencies to curtail the menace.

Available reports indicate that there is presence of small arms and light weapons in the hands of non-state actors, an act which has exacerbated the current insecurity in the country. Specifically, a United Nations (UN) report said that as at 2017, Nigeria has no fewer than 350 million illicit small arms and light weapons (SALW) in circulation. The report also noted, in a very worrisome manner, that of the estimated 500 million of such weapons said to be circulating in West Africa, 70 per cent is domiciled in Nigeria.

This newspaper observes that a sizeable proportion of these weapons get into the country through smuggling using the country’s poorly manned borders. It is trite in our view to state that the country’s porous border provided an incentive to the activities of Boko Haram insurgents and other security threats the nation is constantly battling with.

Fundamentally, one item which tops the list of smuggled materials into the country is rice. The smuggling of this staple into the country has not only exposed the nation to the vagaries of food insecurity but has threatened local production which is receiving a boost from the government through varied intervention packages including the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP).

We are satisfied that the closure of the borders has, among other things, engendered a rise in the demand for local rice. Indeed, the demand has provided an opportunity for willing and able businessmen to invest in rice production.

A sizeable amount of so-called foreign rice imported into Benin and Niger Republics often find their way into the Nigerian markets through these illegal routes. And because the rice is smuggled, government is deprived of income which should have accrued to it through the needed import duty.

It is also pertinent to point out that the border closure has helped in no small measure in curtailing the inflow of rice and other food items which are easily produced in the country. But importantly too, the closure had blocked smuggling of petrol to the neighbouring countries.

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, who confirmed the drastic reduction in smuggling of petroleum products occasioned by the fearless enforcement of the closure exercise, said the volume of petrol evacuated from depots to filling stations across the country has dropped significantly since the border closure became effective.

More than anything else, in our opinion, the border closure is an opportunity to further create conducive environment for local businesses to thrive in the overall interest of the nation’s security and development.

It is our considered opinion that the temporary border closure is not only timely but apt as it will provide the nation the opportunity to assert some form of control on the movement of persons and goods in and out of the country.

Perhaps, because of the porous nature of our borders, criminals come in to create havoc and go out at will. From this perspective, the closure is necessary so as to put in place proper procedure for the movement of people across borders.

However, we are not oblivious of the fact that the closure is not without some form of problems as it has led to increase in prices of some essential commodities including foodstuffs. Overall, we have no doubt that the benefits of the border closure far outweigh any perceived challenges.