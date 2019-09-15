The Blessing Is Connected To Your Consciousness

Prayer

Dear Father, I thank you for my glorious association as a fellow citizen with the saints, and a vital member of the household of God. I’m not of this world, neither am I subject to the depravities and corrupting influences of this present world. As an icon of Christ, and a comrade of the God-kind, I live far above all earthly and mundane influences, in Jesus’ Name. Amen.

The Gift Of Choice

Our heavenly Father is so gracious and kind; ever loving. All He does and seeks to do is bless you. He knows every detail about your life. He knows your address. He knows where you are, and what you go through, and His plan is to see to it that you’re triumphant always, no matter what the trouble is.

Even when you make mistakes, He makes every effort to correct you and help you. He’s more passionate for your well-being—your success, prosperity and joy—than you could ever be. Sadly, He doesn’t always succeed at ensuring that His children live as He planned for them to live. You might ask, “How’s that possible?”

The reason is that He doesn’t run men’s lives; that’s why He makes the effort. Otherwise, He would have just “pushed the buttons” and everything He wants for your life would just become. He’s Almighty God! He’s got the power; but He doesn’t function that way. He gave man a gift, the gift of personal will; the gift of choice.

You can choose to love God; you can choose not to love Him. You can choose to serve Him; you can choose to serve yourself. The choice is yours. And because He gave it to you as a gift, He doesn’t usurp it or take it away from you.

..I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live (Deuteronomy 30:19).

Romans 11:29 says, “For the gifts and calling of God are without repentance.” How He functions is seen in our opening verse: He gives you all the information you require to make the best choices. He tells you the best choice to make, but never forces you to make it.

However, it’s the reason judgement is a necessity. Without a right to choose, judgement wouldn’t be necessary. But because He gave man the power of choice, man would have to be judged for the choices He made. One day, God would have to show what was right and what was wrong; He’d show every man whether or not they made the right choices and decisions. You’re accountable to God.

This is why it’s important that you live your life in Christ every day, because if you live your life in Christ with the consciousness of His salvation, living in the Spirit through the Word, you’ll not be judged. The only judgment you’ll face would be for your reward. And in that judgement, the Bible says every one of us will be praised; no one will be condemned if they live in Christ. So, keep your focus on Him and use your gift of choice in His love.

Prayer

Blessed be God who has deposited in me the power to make wise, right, and perfect decisions in line with His divine destiny for my life! The Word is my all-time guide, and Christ has been made unto me wisdom; therefore, I make only godly and Spirit-guided decisions, in Jesus’ Name. Amen.

Take Control Of Your Mind

Romans 8:12 says, “Therefore, brethren, we are debtors, not to the flesh, to live after the flesh,” meaning you’re not supposed to live after the flesh. What is it to live after the flesh? It means to live after the senses, to live from your unrenewed mind. The word, “flesh” in the New Testament refers to the body and its senses, both of which are controlled by the soul.

There’s a control system in the soul for the body and its senses, because in the soul, you have the mind, the emotions and the will. That’s why your mind is so important. Your mind influences your emotions and your will, and therefore your soul. And when that happens, the result will show in your senses and the actions you take.

Your real character isn’t formed by your spirit but by your soul. The character of your personality is controlled from your mind more than anything else. That’s why God is so emphatic about your mind, because even after someone is born again, the person’s unrenewed mind could still take him or her to hell.

It’s important that as a Christian you manage and take possession of your mind; renew your mind with the Word. Don’t let your mind control you. Live from your spirit. Don’t accept the wrong thoughts. Don’t’ dwell on the negatives of life. Consciously subdue thoughts that demean you, thoughts that are contrary to your nature, heritage, and identity in Christ.

And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind… (Romans 12:2).