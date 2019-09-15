UK-based Group Advises Youths On Ethical Standards

Christian Aid (CA), a UK-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has advised African youths to exhibit high ethical standards and values in seeking political positions.

Mrs Amanda Mukwashi, its chief executive officer, gave the advice in Abuja, while speaking at a dialogue on youth engagement in development, which was sponsored by the organisation with the theme, ”NotTooYoungToBeHeard.”

According to her, a global coalition of not fewer than 130 churches and related organisations, is partnering other stakeholders to fight poverty in Africa.

Mukwashi said that youths who were not concerned about ethics and values would end up as bad leaders when given the opportunity.

“We need young people with values, ethics and integrity, youths that have a heart for the people and the community.

“We need young people with a vision for a future that makes a difference, who are prepared to stand when it matters,” she said.

Speaking during the event, Ndi Kato, a young female politician and panelist at the dialogue, restated the need for an effective reward system that enables qualified people to grow within political parties.

She said that although Nigeria has a pool of qualified youths interested in politics, the reward system is in their disfavour.

“In Nigeria, there is no merit-based reward system for young people especially in politics, a system that does not reward meritocracy will eventually affect all sectors.

“When merit is favoured, it will be seen in the quality of people they put into power and those they have in political parties,” she said.

Kato further said that it had become crucial to encourage more women to participate in politics, saying, “there are lesser opportunities for women which causes a lot of struggle among them.”

Another discussant, Opeyemi Famodinmu of Dora Club for Teen Girls, said that the club was already sensitising and encouraging Nigerian youths and teenagers to speak-up in demanding for their rights.

Mr Temitope Fashola, programme manager, Democracy and Good Governance, Christian Aid Nigeria, called for collective efforts in tackling the challenges facing Nigerian youths.

“Understanding the problems confronting Nigerian youths and tackling them together will help to boost their contributions to national development,” he said.