Why Mugabe Stood Out As A Leader – Osinbajo

Former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, stood out as a leader because of his zeal, passion and selfless commitment to the emancipation of the people of Zimbabwe and the self-realisation of black people everywhere.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, expressed this view according to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, on arrival in Harare last night to attend the funeral of the late African leader.

“Nigeria most respectfully condoles with the Republic of Zimbabwe on the passing of her president, Robert Mugabe, who led the republic and her people to freedom and majority rule alongside so many other patriots. His legacy of determined, proud and assertive black emancipation will live long in the hearts of Africans.

“We wish the people of Zimbabwe great peace and prosperity,” the VP wrote, on behalf of Nigeria, on the condolence register for Mugabe at the airport.

Also, Prof Osinbajo, later while speaking with Zimbabwean journalists who approached him at the Harare International Airport, added that Mugabe was, “not only a great encouragement to the independent movements everywhere but more to the self-realisation for black people practically everywhere. So, his passing is indeed sad. I think that is so for most of us, especially those who are leaders today.”