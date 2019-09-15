NEWS
Yobe Recovers 3.8 Hectares Of Land From Army
The Yobe State government has recovered one of its assets, amounting to 3.8 hectares of land from the Nigerian Army in Kaduna.
While handing over the piece of land to the representatives of Yobe State government, the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj General Farouk Yahaya, disclosed that the contentious issue on the land was resolved due to the intervention of the chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.
He further explained that the handing over was done in the interest of peace and good mutual relationship.
According to him, the formal handing over would enable the Yobe State government to move ahead with any developmental project of its choice.
Signing the handing over document on behalf of the state government, the Yobe State Secretary, Baba Mallam Wali, said the issue was resolved in the spirit of cordial relationship between the state and the Nigerian Army.
Wali, who lauded the intervention of the chief of army staff said: “we are very happy that the contentious issue has been resolved amicably, and we promise that the piece of land will be developed in the interest of the people of Yobe State, and in the interest of generality.
He disclosed that fencing work would commence immediately on the recovered land.
