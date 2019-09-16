Brain Drain: FG Charged On Improved Funding For Postgraduate Medical Training

The National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN) has linked what it described as poor funding of the college to increasing rate of medical tourism, brain drain in the country.

President of the college, Dr. Opuba. B. da Lilly-Tariah, stated this at the 14th Annual Scientific Conference of the college and its 50th anniversary themed: brain drain in health sector, yesterday in Abuja.

He noted that the college is faced with some challenges, which he said are increasing while highlighting inadequate funding as a big challenge.

According to him, for the country to tackle brain drain, medical tourism, there must be improved funding of the college. Adding that its current remuneration is not attractive enough to hold the doctors back in the country.

Lamenting further, Lilly-Tariah said ”The challenges we face have continued to grow. To whom much is expected, much should be given. If we are to continue to fight off brain drain, health tourism and improve the healthcare of our people there must be improved, significantly improved funding of the College and training in particular.

“While we are the regulatory body, the laboratory for our work is the teaching hospital. There needs to be an all-round investment in the teaching and specialists hospitals. While healthcare is capital intensive, it is also capital productive. Our teaching hospitals must be equipped with modern facilities. We should train the needed manpower.

“Remuneration should not evoke guilt. Doctors and healthcare workers should get remuneration that can take them home and keep them at home so they do not go abroad. Disease profiles are changing. There must be appropriate responses to meet these needs. With this modern equipment we will be able to develop the requisite competences and research to treat our people better,” he explained.

To achieve the Sustainable Development Goal objective, the president said National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) should be strengthened and made truly universal and compulsory.

“over 99.9 per cent of Nigerians do not undertake medical tourism abroad. We should pay attention to them too. It is no coincidence that the nations that have universal healthcare are great destinations for medical tourism. There is no gain saying therefore where the direction of medical tourism will be if and when our healthcare is universal,” he said.

On the college anniversary celebration, he said “The College has good reasons to celebrate 50 years of training today. This country currently trains approximately 4000 doctors per annum from about 40 medical schools in universities. Over 95 per cent of the clinical teachers in these universities are products of our College having been trained within the country.”

The college will on Thursday, 19th September 2019,

convocate 450 doctors, with Faculty of Obstetrics and Gynaecology having the highest number of convokees of 100.

The Faculties of Paediatrics and Internal Medicine followed at 59 and 51 respectively while Faculties of Family Dentistry, ORL-HNS and Ansaesthesia have four, five and seven convokees respectively at the lower end.