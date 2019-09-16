Delta Govt Begins Re-certification Of 40,000 Cooperative Societies

The Delta State Government says it has commenced the re-certification of the over 40,000 cooperative societies in the state.

State Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Hon. Chika Ossai, who stated this while addressing newsmen in Asaba, said the exercise would enable the state government to have a database to ease policy formulation for the people of the state.

The commissioner said there is need for government to keep a verified database of co-operative societies because they are very important to smart agenda of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration.

He noted that through capturing of existing co-operative societies, the state government has demonstrated that Governor Okowa is interested in the welfare of the people.

“At present, we have more than 40, 000 cooperative societies but, the recertification will help us know the healthy ones, assist us in knowing the ones that are truly functional for us to have a database which at a glance, will tell us the state of the cooperative societies.

“Co-operative societies are very important to the socio-economic life of our people and they have to be strengthened because, Governor Okowa is interested in building strong institutions and you are aware that most micro-credit programmes can only be accessed through co-operative societies.” He added.

He observed that the co-operative societies were already keying into the recertification programme.