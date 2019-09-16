NEWS
EdoJobs, SLOT Foundation, Edo GSM Association Partner On Mobile Phone Training For 200 Youths
The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) in partnership with SLOT Foundation and Edo GSM Association has expanded its training programme on mobile phone maintenance to accommodate 200 youths.
The training programme which entails theoretical and practical classes holds in two senatorial districts in the state with 150 trainees in Auchi, Edo North Senatorial District and 50 in Benin City, Edo South Senatorial District.
Senior Special Assistant to the Edo State Governor on Skills Development and Job Creation, Mrs Ukinebo Dare, said the training programme is an opportunity for youths to become self-employed after undergoing an immersive training from experts.
According to her, “While we have a running training partnership with SLOT Foundation, we have just struck a deal with the Edo GSM Association, a trade association of GSM maintenance and sales agents in Benin City.
“On this, we will have 50 persons attached to members of the association, where they will have both practical and theoretical classes. They will be attached to already set up businesses and learn directly from experts first-hand.”
She said the trainees will receive a start-up package at the end of the training and join a long list of beneficiaries of the Edo State Government’s skills acquisition programme.
Noting that the training is a novel idea modelled after the apprenticeship approach to skills acquisition, she said, “We are excited to have this agreement with the Edo GSM Association as it ensures that the trainees are not operating outside the main work area. The start-up package at the end of the training also ensures that they will be self-sustaining after the training.”
MOST READ
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
4th African International Conference On Islamic Finance To Hold In Nigeria
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
Reps Endorse Air Peace Boss For National Honour
Boko Haram: Borno Gov Meets 60, 000 Refugees In Cameroon
FMBN Refunds N24bn To Retired Nigerian Workers
Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS19 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
-
FEATURES18 hours ago
The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
-
BUSINESS18 hours ago
Government Policies, Customs Tariff Fuelling Cargo Diversion – NPA MD
-
NEWS4 hours ago
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
-
BUSINESS19 hours ago
Minister Directs NCC, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST To Get ISO27001 Certification
-
COVER STORIES21 hours ago
FG Sets Up Inter-agency C’ttee To Recover N5trn AMCON Debt