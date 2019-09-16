NEWS
FCTA Partners FERMA On Road Maintenance
Minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has called for a closer collaboration between the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) in road maintenance across the FCT.
Speaking when she received, in her office, management staff of FERMA, led by its managing director/chief executive officer, Engr. Nuruddeen Rafindadi, Aliyu noted that FERMA has diligently and competently carried out its functions across the length and breadth of the nation.
The minister promised that the administration would continue to strengthen the relationship between both organisations, just as she called on residents of the territory not to vandalize FERMA facilities in the territory.
Earlier in a remark, the managing director of FEMA, Engr. Nuruddeen Rafindadi, congratulated the minister for her appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, stressing that the FCTA is very important to FERMA as a host city to many government agencies.
Rafindadi also noted that the administration is presiding over a state and at the same time carrying out administrative tasks for the presidency, just as he urged the administration to treat other agencies as special.
While congratulating the minister on what he described as “long deserved recognition”, he also pledged to consolidate the cordial relationship in road maintenance within the territory.
MOST READ
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
4th African International Conference On Islamic Finance To Hold In Nigeria
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
Reps Endorse Air Peace Boss For National Honour
Boko Haram: Borno Gov Meets 60, 000 Refugees In Cameroon
FMBN Refunds N24bn To Retired Nigerian Workers
Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS18 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
- COVER STORIES20 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
- FEATURES17 hours ago
The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari
- NEWS20 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
- BUSINESS17 hours ago
Government Policies, Customs Tariff Fuelling Cargo Diversion – NPA MD
- NEWS2 hours ago
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
Minister Directs NCC, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST To Get ISO27001 Certification
- COVER STORIES20 hours ago
FG Sets Up Inter-agency C’ttee To Recover N5trn AMCON Debt