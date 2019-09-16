WORLD
Many Feared Dead In India Boat Capsize
At least 12 people have died and more than 20 are missing after a tourist boat capsized in the Godavari river in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.
The boat was carrying around 70 people and was on its way to a popular tourist spot in the southern state on Sunday when it collided with a large rock, police told the PTI news agency.
Officials confirmed to BBC Telugu that 27 people have been safely evacuated.
Rescue authorities are searching for bodies in the river.
Survivors have spoken of their shock and grief.
One woman, Madhavilatha, survived the accident but her husband and child did not.
“I should have died without my baby,” she told BBC Telugu in tears, “I have lost both my husband and child.”
The state’s chief minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has directed officials to suspend all boating services in the region immediately.
Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences to the victims.
Authorities told BBC Telugu that the the collision occurred in a “remote forest area” with inadequate communication facilities, making it a vulnerable area.
The tourism minister confirmed that the tourist boat had been operating without a licence.
Boats in India are often overloaded, and lax safety standards mean accidents are common.
BBC
MOST READ
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
4th African International Conference On Islamic Finance To Hold In Nigeria
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
Reps Endorse Air Peace Boss For National Honour
Boko Haram: Borno Gov Meets 60, 000 Refugees In Cameroon
FMBN Refunds N24bn To Retired Nigerian Workers
Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
- FEATURES15 hours ago
The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari
- NEWS18 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Government Policies, Customs Tariff Fuelling Cargo Diversion – NPA MD
- BUSINESS16 hours ago
Minister Directs NCC, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST To Get ISO27001 Certification
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
FG Sets Up Inter-agency C’ttee To Recover N5trn AMCON Debt
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
S’Africa Finally Clears Air Peace To Evacuate 320 Nigerians