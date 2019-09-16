NGOs Partner To Eradicate Fistula In Kuje 

An Abuja-based nongovernmental organisation (NGO), Survive Fistula Health Care Foundation (SFHF), in partnership with Chrstofel Blind Mission (CBM), a woman’s health project has pledged to eradicate fistula in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking with journalists during an advocacy visit to the palace of the Gomo of Kuje, Alhaji Haruna Jibrin, at the weekend, the founder of foundation, Peters Idowu, explained that the aim of SFHF is to meet the reproductive and maternal health needs of women and girls, with special focus on prevention and management of obstetric fistula.

Idowu said the foundation is geared towards promoting community understanding and practices to enhance the utilization of maternal health services to prevent avoidable maternal death and disabilities, especially obstetric fistula.

According to the founder, the foundation is to strengthen community awareness on prolonged and obstructed labour and obstetric fistula to facilitate positive socio-cultural and behavioural change for fistula prevention, stigma reduction and promote treatment of women and girls living with fistula.

Idowu said that, Survive Fistula Health Care Foundation is out to strengthen health system at primary and secondary levels to encourage access to quality reproductive health services aimed at prevention of avoidable maternal deaths and disabilities especially obstetric fistula in themes of safe motherhood strategy (SMS).

She added that the foundation is to support designated health facilities and health providers for improved access to quality and safe fistula treatment including rehabilitation and reintegration of the clients.

On his part the Gomo of Kuje, Alhaji Haruna Jibrin thanked the NGO for the initiative describing it as one of the best ever seen in Kuje area council, adding that he would mobilize his subject, village and district heads to sensitize and create awareness to the community, especially the women on the need for them to fully participate for the programme.