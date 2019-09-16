NHRC Calls For Inclusive Political Participation

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for more inclusive political participation in Nigeria saying that denying women and the disadvantaged group the opportunity to fully participate in politics will continue to impact negatively in the nation’s democracy.

Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu Esq who made this call in Abuja, at the 2019 United Nations International Day of Democracy Conference organized by Initiative for Citizens’ Rights, Accountability & Development (ICRAD) in collaboration with NHRC observed that sustainable electoral reform and voter education targeted at supporting women and the disadvantaged group into elective positions of governance, will go a long way to add value to governance.

Ojukwu said women and the disadvantaged group are very critical in the nation’s democratic journey but regretted that factors like electoral violence, vote buying, inducement and other electoral malpractices have combined to pose serious challenges to the political aspirations of this vulnerable group.

According to the Executive Secretary, Citizens’ participation in democracy is a fundamental human right and a critical aspect of democratic and electoral process which is well entrenched under International and Regional Human Rights Law.

“Article 21 (1-3) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,vArticle 25 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and Article 13 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights all recognize the right of everyone to participate in the government of his or her country either directly or through a freely chosen representative”, Ojukwu stated.

He also identified intra-party strife, lack of political ideology, poverty, insecurity, illiteracy/lack of civil education, weak institutions, opposition intolerance and electoral malpractices such as ballot box snatching, disruption of elections in key opposition strongholds, resort to violence, killings of opposition members, kidnapping of electoral officers and manipulation of electoral results etc as the challenges facing the nation’s democracy.