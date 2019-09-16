WORLD
Nightmare Causes Sleeping Woman To Swallow Wedding Ring
A US woman has undergone surgery after removing and swallowing her engagement ring in her sleep.
Jenna Evans, 29, said she and her fiancée Bobby had been on a speeding train and she was forced to swallow the ring to protect it from “bad guys”.
She woke at her home in California to realise the episode had been a dream, but saw her diamond ring was missing.
She said she knew exactly what had happened, woke up Bobby to explain, and the couple went to a hospital.
Ms Evans said she struggled to recall the situation to medics “because I was laughing/crying so hard”.
An X-ray scan identified the 2.4-carat ring in her stomach, and doctors agreed it would be unwise “to let nature take its course”.
Ms Evans, a San Diego resident, later had a procedure to remove the ring but said she was asked to sign release forms in case of her death.
“Then I cried a lot because I would be so mad if I died,” she said. “I waited a long time for that damn engagement ring and I will marry Bobby Howell.”
The procedure was a success, and Ms Evans said she woke up “hysterically crying”.
“I was really happy because I don’t know if I can look at it and appreciate it in the same way,” she told ABC news channel.
BBC
MOST READ
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
4th African International Conference On Islamic Finance To Hold In Nigeria
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
Reps Endorse Air Peace Boss For National Honour
Boko Haram: Borno Gov Meets 60, 000 Refugees In Cameroon
FMBN Refunds N24bn To Retired Nigerian Workers
Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
- FEATURES15 hours ago
The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari
- NEWS18 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Government Policies, Customs Tariff Fuelling Cargo Diversion – NPA MD
- BUSINESS16 hours ago
Minister Directs NCC, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST To Get ISO27001 Certification
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
FG Sets Up Inter-agency C’ttee To Recover N5trn AMCON Debt
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
S’Africa Finally Clears Air Peace To Evacuate 320 Nigerians