NEWS
NOA To Nigerians: Respect National Symbols
As Nigeria marks the 2019 National Symbols Day, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on Nigerians to imbibe the right attitude of respect for Nigeria’s national symbols as a way of entrenching the spirit of our collective nationality among the diverse peoples of the country.
Director General of NOA, Dr Garba Abari made the call in a message made available to journalist by his head of press unit, Mr. Paul Odenyi to commemorate the coming into being of the nation’s insignia of nationhood including the National Anthem, National Pledge, the currency, the passport, Coat of Arms, among others.
According to him, “Nigeria’s national symbols serve as rallying points for national identity and cohesion and therefore deserve to be celebrated with utmost respect and pride. These national symbols include the Coat of Arms, Nigerian Flag, National Anthem, National Pledge, the Naira, Nigerian Passport and National Identity Card, all of which must be treated with care to avoid mutilation, stains, improper rendition or display as the case may be.
“Let us remind our people on a day like this to stop spraying the naira at social events. Public institutions are reminded to look outside to see the state of the national flag hoisted in their premises, and to be sure that the Coat of Arms in their buildings are in correct colours because many are not using the correct colour combination” he said.
The DG urged Nigerians to join the advocacy for the promotion of our national symbols.
