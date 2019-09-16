SPORTS
Prince Abdullah Wins Sheffield United Ownership Battle
Sheffield United’s Kevin McCabe has been ordered by a High Court to sell his 50% share in the English soccer team to co-owner Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Premier League club announced on Monday.
British media reported that the pair had fallen out in 2017 after launching separate bids to take over the Yorkshire club, who were promoted to the top flight after finishing second in the Championship last season.
They were involved in a legal battle for over 20 months which reached its conclusion on Monday and the Blades issued a statement saying it would allow them to focus their full attention on the league season.
Prince Abdullah came on board as co-owner after buying a 50% stake in the then third-tier club in 2013, with McCabe hoping the deal would bring in substantial investment for the future as United chased a return to the Premier League.
“Kevin feels a deep sense of betrayal and is in a state of shock about the way that he has been treated by Prince Abdullah.
“He now deeply regrets going into business with him,” a spokesperson for the McCabe family said in a statement.
Prince Abdullah, a grandson of the founder of Saudi Arabia, was delighted with the outcome after McCabe was ordered to sell his stake in the club for 5 million pounds.
“… This judgment brings to an end the uncertainty over Sheffield United’s future.
“Our manager Chris Wilder and the team are off to a promising start and we can now focus on this vital Premier League season under stable ownership,” he said in a statement.
The Blades are in 15th place after collecting five points from their opening five league games this season. (NAN)
MOST READ
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
4th African International Conference On Islamic Finance To Hold In Nigeria
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
Reps Endorse Air Peace Boss For National Honour
Boko Haram: Borno Gov Meets 60, 000 Refugees In Cameroon
FMBN Refunds N24bn To Retired Nigerian Workers
Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
- FEATURES15 hours ago
The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari
- NEWS18 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Government Policies, Customs Tariff Fuelling Cargo Diversion – NPA MD
- BUSINESS16 hours ago
Minister Directs NCC, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST To Get ISO27001 Certification
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
FG Sets Up Inter-agency C’ttee To Recover N5trn AMCON Debt
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
S’Africa Finally Clears Air Peace To Evacuate 320 Nigerians