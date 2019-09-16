WIHRIN Sets Agenda Agenda For Humanitarian Responses

The Women In Humanitarian Response In Nigeria (WIHRIN) a network of women led /headed Civil Society Organisations with focus on women’s rights and gender equality, humanitarian action, health, education, food, livelihoods have come together to set agenda on how to response to crisis since they feel the heat of war situation more.

Speaking at the launch of WIHRIN in Abuja, Convener of the occasion, Ms Mimidoo Achakpa in her welcome address said women put their lives at risk in extreme circumstances, and most times at personal as well as Individual organizational levels but these contributions are not accorded adequate recognition and given deserved support in the humanitarian architecture.

She further said that during and after crises, people are forcibly displaced, there is extreme hardship comprising of insecurity, sexual exploitation and abuse, restricted mobility, gender based violence, hunger and livelihood disruption leading to poverty.

“The impact is usually more on women and children. Girls are more likely to opt out of education, and due to lack of healthcare in humanitarian settings, women’s health and reproductive health needs are impacted. Women over time, have stepped in to alleviate some of these hardships by playing very important roles as responders during crises situations, usually through unpaid work for their families, communities and humanitarian settings” she added.

Achakpa also noted that WIHRIN will engage in research findings for informed data provision for productive advocacy and programming to provide effective humanitarian response coordination and promote collaboration with relevant stakeholders and to bring significant change to the lives of the people.

In her keynote address, First Lady of Benue State, Mrs Eunice Ortom who was represented by Ms Elizabeth Jeiyol said Women should have a voice in how they are served adding that there is the need for women to come together and forge strong partnerships in humanitarian work.

She said women and children are the most vulnerable and face tougher adverse effects of crisis and because the current humanitarian response is largely coordinated by men saying that there are obvious gaps which further aggravate the suffering of women. “This is why the launch of this novel and noble initiative is imperative” she noted.

Mrs Ortom maintained that there is an estimated 483, 692 displaced persons in Benue State, of which women and children constitute over 285,000 representing nearly 60% of the total displaced population assuring WIRIN of her support as she has often made modest efforts at intervening in the crisis.

Minister of Women Affairs and Soial Development, Mrs Paulline Tallen in her address said the Ministry, in collaboration with the UN Women in the implementation of the project “Engagement of Women in Peace and Security in the North East” has provided avenue for State government and other stakeholders, traditional and Religious Leaders to bring women on board in the peace architecture in their States.

Tallen said “No peace-building process can be successful and effective without a strong participation of women. No conflict resolution can be worthwhile and fruitful without the full weight of women. And no nation can experience

”the desired growth and sustainable development without a contribution from the womenfolk”.