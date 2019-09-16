NEWS
Xenophobia: 320 Nigerian Returnees To Arrive Lagos Tuesday
The management of Air Peace has confirmed that it would evacuate the second batch comprising 320 Nigerians out of the 360 returnees cleared in South Africa.
The airline said the flight is expected to arrive Lagos from OR Tambo International Airport by 7:00 pm Tuesday.
This was confirmed on Monday by the Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema who said that the flight would leave Nigeria after mid night on Tuesday and arrive South Africa in the morning but would depart South Africa mid-day back to Lagos.
Onyema also disclosed that out of over 600 Nigerians that are willing to come, 360 of them have been cleared for the evacuation but the airline would airlift 320 in the second batch, which is the capacity of the aircraft, Boeing 777 that would be deployed for the flight.
There are also indications that, despite the diplomatic efforts started by South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa to reach out to other African countries, including Nigeria, many Nigerians still want to leave the country because of uncertainty and lack of assurance that the hostility could be stopped by South African government.
Speaking on his plight in South Africa, Aliu Saheed who returned to Nigeria with the Air Peace first flight on last week Wednesday explained that South African police could be overwhelmed by the violence, which has led to the death of many Nigerians and other Africans, noting that police might not be able to control the South Africans who unleash violence on other Africans, “I stayed in Pretoria city. I have been in South Africa for five years now. The police can’t control them (the killings by South African youths).
