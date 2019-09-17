116,623 Cases Pending Before Federal High Courts

Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has said that about 116,623 cases are pending in the federal high court. He however said that 12,692 of those cases have been disposed off.

Tsoho made these known yesterday in Abuja, during a special court session held to mark the commencement of the federal high court legal year 2019/2020.

He explained that the figures came to the fore while highlighting the status of litigation before his courts in the past legal year.

“It is pertinent at this juncture to highlight the status of litigation before this court in the past legal year. From the reports received, about 116,623 cases are pending in the federal high court. 16,144 cases were filed in this quarter alone in which 12,692 have been disposed off,” he said.

Tsoho who lamented that federal high court judges were over-burdened with pressure of work in the last legal year, reiterated the need for government and relevant stakeholders to facilitate recruitment of more judicial officers.

He however expressed readiness to cooperate with the legislature and the executive arms of government towards entrenching constitutionalism as the paramount court of first instance in the federal judiciary.

In his remarks, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, (SAN) extolled the commitment of the federal high court in discharging its constitutional duties.

Malami particularly praised the court for ensuring speedy and efficient dispensation of justice in the last legal year, saying that the court did worked tirelessly to achieve that.

“He said, “The federal high court also carried out the review the federal high court civil procedure rule 2009 after ten years of usage as a way of addressing some peculiar challenges.”

President of the Nigeria Bar Association, Paul Usoro (SAN) while congratulating the judges for stepping forward at critical moment to cement the bond of Nigeria’s unity through their decisions and pronouncement, cautioned that the independent of judiciary is under severe threat and attack, saying.

“The society needs and can only survive if we have independent-minded judges,” Usoro said.