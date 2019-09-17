SPORTS
Abraham Keeps Nigeria, England On The Edge
Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham has said that he has not ruled out choosing Nigeria over England to represent on the international scene.
The former England youth international has already appeared for Three Lions twice in two friendlies against Brazil and Germany but has yet to make his competitive debut for the England.
As a result, he is still eligible to pick Nigeria, who he qualifies to play for through his father.
When he played against Germany back in 2017 it appeared he had chosen committed his future to England, but after not being included in the squad for nearly two years the striker admitted he has not ruled out the option of a switch.
Abraham has made a fantastic start to the season and has seven Premier League goals in five appearances so far during this campaign.
The 21-year-old grabbed a hat-trick in Chelsea’s 5-2 win over Wolves on Saturday and afterwards, the speculation over his international future resurfaced.
And speaking after the victory at Molineux, Abraham appeared to leave the door open when asked about the possibility of playing for Nigeria.
“I have heard the talks and I’ve not really been focused on that yet,” he said
“I think when the time comes, the time comes. We never know.
“You can never say never, whatever comes first really.
“It is about focusing on Chelsea and hopefully scoring goals and getting victories.”
Abraham wasn’t included in Southgate’s squad for last week’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo and the England boss could now be under pressure to include the Blues academy graduate in the upcoming matches against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria in October.
And when previously asked about Abraham’s prospects, Southgate said: “Tammy is one of a number of players who have either started the season well or we know well from our junior teams. This squad can look different over the next months.”
MOST READ
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
4th African International Conference On Islamic Finance To Hold In Nigeria
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
Reps Endorse Air Peace Boss For National Honour
Boko Haram: Borno Gov Meets 60, 000 Refugees In Cameroon
FMBN Refunds N24bn To Retired Nigerian Workers
Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
- FEATURES15 hours ago
The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari
- NEWS18 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Government Policies, Customs Tariff Fuelling Cargo Diversion – NPA MD
- BUSINESS16 hours ago
Minister Directs NCC, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST To Get ISO27001 Certification
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
FG Sets Up Inter-agency C’ttee To Recover N5trn AMCON Debt
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
S’Africa Finally Clears Air Peace To Evacuate 320 Nigerians