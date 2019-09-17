Agricultural Value Chain Crucial For Jobs, Productivity – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says that the greatest value for jobs and improved productivity lies in the agro-allied value chain.

Osinbajo made the assertion while declaring open the 2019 Annual National Management Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) in Abuja yesterday.

The theme of the conference is, “Managing the Challenges of Democracy.’’

Osinbajo said that the central question especially in the public sector was not the lack of talent or well researched policies but the weakness in implementation. He said that the implementation of policies and programmes to address the challenges of poverty and wealth creation, jobs for millions of young people required collective thinking and action.

According to him the federal government has created appreciable value in agriculture, with the Anchor Borrower programme by adding new jobs and acreage in paddy rice, sorghum, millet, cassava and yams.

“But we recognise that it is in the agro-allied value chain that the greatest value lies for jobs and improved productivity. So a crucial component of that is our mechanisation of agriculture programme with the Brazilian government where we intend to build service centers in every local government to render extension services, leasing of farm equipment, provision of improved inputs.

‘‘In addition to that there will be six assembly plants for tractors and other equipment. The enhancing of commerce in agriculture by the building of rural roads for access to markets and commodity exchanges are also priority items. The expansion of opportunities in manufacturing with the completion of the first phase of the special economic zones in Enyimba City in Abia, Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos and the Funtua Cotton in Katsina are priorities and good progress has been made thus far.

“In addition we are in collaboration with the BOI in investing in infrastructure in small businesses and commercial clusters all over Nigeria.

“Leather works clusters, shoe making, food processing clusters, printer clusters etc are to benefit from the provision of power, equipment, and other infrastructure.’’

He said that the issues of capacity in human capital development, affordable healthcare for all, education, especially getting out-of-school children into the school system, education of girls, and relevant educational curricular were front burner issues.

Meanwhile, the managing director and chief executive of Financial Derivatives Company, Bismarck Rewane, has projected the growth of the Nigerian Gross domestic Product (GDP) in third quarter to inch up to 2.10 percent from 1.94 percent which it was in the second quarter.

Rewane, at the Lagos Business School breakfast session stated that although the growth will remain lackluster in Q3 there will be an inch up to 2.10 percent as the expansion in Purchase manager Index (PMI) will positively affect growth in the manufacturing sector.

He also stated that the prohibition of food imports to force access resulting in higher imported food inflation, consequential costs of minimum wage, upward exchange rate adjustment for import duties (N362/$), possible increase in fuel prices(Upward exchange rate adjustment for NNPC (358/$) and closure of the road border are possible drivers of inflation.

It can be recalled that in the second quarter of 2019 the GDP grew by 1.94 percent (year-on-year) in real terms in the second quarter of 2019. Compared to the second quarter of 2018, which recorded a growth of 1.50 percent, the growth observed in Q2 2019 indicates an increase of 0.44 percent points. When compared to 2.10 percent (revised from 2.01 percent due to oil output revisions) recorded in the first quarter of 2019 however, the Q2 2019 real growth rate indicates a decline of –0.16 percent points.

During the quarter, aggregate GDP stood at N34, 944,151.61 million in nominal terms, an increase of 13.83 percent over the performance in the second quarter of 2018 and 9.8 percent over the preceding quarter. The performance observed in Q2 2019 follows an equally strong first quarter performance, and was likely aided by stability in oil output as well as the successful political transition. Overall, a total of 15 activities grew faster in Q2 2019 relative to last year, while 13 activities had higher growth rates relative to the preceding quarter. On a half year basis, real growth in the first half of 2019 stood at 2.02 percent, higher than in 2018 which was 1.69 percent.

on quarter, real GDP increased by 2.85 percent compared to a decline of –13.69 percent in the preceding period.