Bayelsa Stakeholders Task Petroleum Minister, Sylva On Brass NLG, Others

Traditional Rulers and stakeholders from over three hundred oil bearing communities in Bayelsa State has challenged the new Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva to urgently change the trajectory bedeviling the region with the quick activation of the Brass Liquified Natural Gas and other benefiting turn around projects for the oil and gas sector of the country.

The Traditional Rulers and key stakeholders under the aegis of the Host Communities of Nigeria Oil and Gas(HOSTCOM), Bayelsa state chapter, with over 300 peaceful communities registered with the body, described the appointment of former governor of the state and the leaders of All Progressive Congress, Chief Timipre Sylva as Minister of State for Petroleum as a welcome development as he will transform the oil and gas sector.

HOSTCOM who said they are greatful to President Muhamadu BUHARI for appointing their illustrious son will no doubt bring his wealth of experience to bear.

According to a press release made available to newsmen in YENAGOA and signed by the state publicity Secretary, Mr. Shally Theophilus, says bayelsa state undoubtedly is the live-wire of the economy and hub of oil and gas production in Nigeria.

The state chairman of HOSTCOM,in the release, HRH. Boma Albert Kerekebunah, said they will give their support to the minister as he brings his in-depth wealth of experience to bear in turning around the sad trajectory bedevling the oil and gas sector and reposition the ministry to that of pride and glory for the entire benefit of the nation.

The statement further said the chairman, urge the Hon. Minister to use his good office to address the suffering faced by the state especially in bringing to mainstream the Brass LNG project which is long overdue.

“We also expected that you will intervene in the relocation of oil companies headquarters to the Niger Delta as directed by vice president Yemi Osinbanjo as then the Acting President and citing of Modular Refineries in bayelsa which will help the development of the state and reduce youth restiveness”

The chairman said the Host Communities in the state under his watch will continue to galvanize the needed support for the Minister and Ministry of Petroleum to succeed and make it an envy of all.