BUSINESS
China’s Outbound Investment Up 2.7% In Jan, Aug
China’s non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) on Tuesday maintained steady growth in the first eight months of the year, according to official data.
The Ministry of Commerce said that non-financial ODI in 159 countries and regions amounted to 493.09 billion yuan (or about 70 billion U.S. dollars) in the period, up 2.7 per cent year-on-year.
During the first eight months, Chinese companies added a total of 8.97 billion dollars of investment in 53 countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, accounting for 12.4 per cent of the total.
According to the ministry, the structure of outbound investment continued to improve, with investment mainly going into sectors including leasing and business services, manufacturing, as well as wholesale and retail.
The ministry, however, noted that the no new projects in real estate, sports and entertainment were reported. (NAN)
