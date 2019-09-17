NEWS
Councils Polls: ADSIEC Urged To Provide Level Playing Ground For Women
The Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), has been urged to provide equal opportunity for women in the forthcoming local councils polls.
Rukkaiya Ismaila APC Zonal Women Leader Central Zone, made the call at the All Progressive Congress (APC), constituency outreach to sensitize participants on the party’s manifestos.
Ismaila lamented domination by male counterparts as reason for poor women participation in seeking elective positions in the 2019 general elections in the state.
She observed that imposition of unpopular candidates, and lack of synergy between the women candidates as challenges women are facing in the electoral process of the state.
“ADSIEC needs to address barriers affecting inclusion of women and addressed them in good time”.
The women leader, enjoined women to avoid late entry into politics, while urging the ADSIEC to embark on intensive voter education to enlighten aspirants on the state electoral guidelines.
“Women must be given high concern for democracy to strive”.
Ismailia reiterated commitment of APC manifestos to providing job opportunities to the citizenry.
Janet Barkinda, one of the participants from Hong lauded the outreach, saying it is timely towards broaden her knowledge to via for political post.
The constituency outreach was organized by the International Republican Institute (IRI), with support from the American people.
