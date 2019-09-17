Connect with us
Court Remands Man For Allegedly Branding Son With Hot Knife

Published

1 day ago

on

Prison-bars-and-handcuffs

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja on Tuesday ordered that a 42-year-old man, Sunday Donatus, who pleaded guilty to branding his son with a hot knife, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending sentencing.

Donatus, who lives in Kado Village, Abuja, was charged with two counts of cruelty to a child and causing hurt.

The Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada adjourned the matter until Oct.17 for sentencing.

The prosecution counsel, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the matter was lodged at the Life Camp Police Station by a whistle-blower on Sept.7

Ukagha said that on Sept. 6 the whistle-blower told the police that Donatus, used a hot knife to burn his 12-year-old son on his mouth, hands and other parts of the body for no reason.

She said that 12-year-old boy sustained serious injuries on his mouth, two hands and all over his body.

The prosecutor explained that during police interrogation, the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of his action.

The offence, she said contravened the provisions of sections 275 and 224 of the Penal Code.

 

